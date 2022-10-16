GE15: Sarawak govt mulls subsidies for Sarawakians to return and vote

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sarawak government will consider giving subsidies to Sarawakians to return and vote in the 15th General Election (GE15), said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the matter would be discussed in detail with other leaders.

He was asked about this at a town hall session with Sarawakians studying in the peninsula during the Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak programme held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre on Oct 15.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said an engagement session between the student leadership and the state government will be held to find solutions to problems faced by students such as expensive rental, among other things.

He said discussions would be held with Senior Minister of Public Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to provide a building in Kuala Lumpur with a reasonable rental rate for Sarawakians.

LBAS started as a gathering for Aidilfitri in 2008 at the Sarawak Foundation Kuala Lumpur Office which was organised annually and was adopted as an official state programme by the Sarawak government in 2011 which has continued until now.

This year’s LBAS has attracted the participation of more than 6,000 Sarawakians located in Peninsular Malaysia, especially those studying in higher education institutions here.

LBAS is also a platform for Sarawakians to voice their views directly to the state leadership. - Bernama