GE15: Selangor Umno confident of winning three-cornered fights

TANJONG KARANG: Selangor Umno through Barisan Nasional (BN) is confident of winning three-cornered fights against Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the state, during the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said that although there will be a tough challenge to secure victory due to a large number of voters in the state, he was confident that Umno through BN could win more seats compared to GE14.

“I don’t need to announce (how many seats are expected to win), but it will be more than GE14,” he told reporters at the Tanjong Karang Umno Delegates Meeting here today.

In the meantime, Noh also expressed his disappointment with PAS’ decision to ‘ditch’ the Muafakat Nasional alliance and cooperate with PN instead.

“Imagine if we (Umno and PAS) could work together, I’m sure we will become stronger. We always wanted the unification of the ummah, but what happened forced us to go solo,” he said.

On Thursday, PAS, through its Central Working Committee meeting, decided to strengthen cooperation with PN in facing the general election on the principle of unifying the ummah.

The decision is seen as violating the conditions set by Umno that PAS has to sever ties with Bersatu if it wants to continue its political cooperation in Muafakat Nasional. - Bernama