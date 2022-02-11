GE15: Seven hotspots identified in Terengganu - Police

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have identified seven locations categorised as hotspots throughout the state, ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15).

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said the seven locations identified are Kuala Nerus (one location), Kuala Terengganu (one), Dungun (two), Marang (one), Besut (one) and Hulu Terengganu (one).

Rohaimi said the locations were categorised as hotspots due to several untoward incidents at such places during the 14th General Election.

“Based on previous experience, individual groups at these locations may create problems that can be of concern to the local community. However, we will review the situation after the nomination of candidates and surveillance report from police,” he told reporters during a briefing in conjunction with the GE15 at the Terengganu police headquarters, here today.

Rohaimi said to ensure the safety of the local community, police would be extra focused at the seven locations identified as hotspots.

He added that 3,818 police officers comprising (3,278) from the Terengganu police contingent and 540 from Bukit Aman would be on duty throughout the GE15.

“We will also be assisted by 585 RELA members plus 101 Police Volunteer Reserve Corps,” he said. - Bernama