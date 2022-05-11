GE15: Several party leaders defending traditional seats; Anwar changes seat

KUALA LUMPUR: The nomination process for the 15th General Election (GE15) today saw the majority of the top leaders of the country’s political parties contesting to defend their traditional seats, despite facing fierce competition involving at least three challengers.

They include Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid, who is out to defend the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat for the sixth term in a four-cornered fight, facing former PKR Information chief, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin; Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman; and Independent candidate, Mohamed Tawfik Tun Dr Ismail.

In GE14, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, won with a majority of 5,073 votes after securing 18,909 votes, defeating Pakhrurrazi Arshad (PKR), who obtained 13,836 votes, and PAS candidate Ata Abdul Muneim Hasan Adli (4,061 votes).

In addition, Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the Umno vice-president, is contesting in his stronghold of the Bera parliamentary seat, which he has held since 2004, facing two challengers, namely Abas Awang from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Datuk Asmawi Harun (PN).

Also taking the same step is PN chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is set to defend the Pagoh seat, which he has held for six terms in a three-cornered battle.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, is to face Umno Supreme Council member, Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim (BN) and Iskandar Shah Abd Rahman, who is contesting on a PH ticket.

Meanwhile, Pejuang chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also the pro tem chairman of Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), faces a five-cornered clash in an effort to defend the Langkawi parliamentary seat that he won on the PKR ticket in 2018. The former prime minister will be challenged by Datuk Armishah Siraj (BN); Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN); Zabidi Yahya (PH) and Independent candidate, Datuk Abdul Kadir Sainudin.

PAS president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, is facing three challengers in his bid to defend the Marang seat for the fourth consecutive term.

Meanwhile, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president, Mohamad Sabu, faces an eight-cornered battle to retain the seat he won in GE14. He will face Mohamed Diah Baharun (PN), D. Kajendran (BN), Sarah Afiqah Zainol Arif (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), Fahmi Bazlan Muda (Pejuang), and three Independent candidates - P. Raveentharan, S. Surendhar and K. Kumar.

Other party leaders who will defend their seats in GE15 are DAP chairman, Lim Guan Eng (Bagan); MCA president, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (Ayer Hitam) and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar).

A similar scenario can also be seen in Sabah and Sarawak, where Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili and Parti Warisan (Warisan) president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, are respectively defending the Kota Marudu and Semporna parliamentary seats, held by them since 1995.

United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president, Wilfred Madius Tangau, is facing a six-cornered battle in his effort to defend the Tuaran parliamentary seat, while Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, is set to retain the Petra Jaya parliamentary seat in a three-cornered fight.

While the majority of party leaders will be defending their respective seats, PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who left the Port Dickson parliamentary seat, will face a four-cornered clash in Tambun parliament seat in GE15.

Anwar, who is also PH chairman, will face the BN candidate, UMNO Tambun Division chief, Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah, Pejuang candidate, Abdul Rahim Tahir and PN deputy-chairman and incumbent, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The GE15 will also witness MIC president, Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran, contest for the first time the Sungai Siput parliamentary seat, the party’s traditional seat since 1959, which was won by the fifth MIC president, Tun V.T. Sambanthan, before losing to PKR in 2008.

Vigneswaran is facing six challengers in his effort to wrest the Sungai Siput seat, namely the incumbent S. Kesavan (PH), Datuk Seri G. Irudianathan (PN), Ahmad Fauzi Mohd Jaafar (Pejuang), and three independent candidates, namely Baharudin Kamarudin, R. Indrani and N. Rajah.

UMNO deputy-president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, will contest the Rembau parliamentary seat for the first time, in a five-cornered battle involving former Malaysian Youth Council president, Jufitri Joha representing PH; state PN liaison body secretary, Mohd Nazree Mohd Yunus; as well as Ramly Awalludin (Pejuang) and S. Tinagaran (Parti Sosialis Malaysia).

Political and Social Media analyst from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Associate Professor Dr Sara Chinnasamy, described GE15 as posing a big challenge for the top leaders of political parties, as they had to face fierce competition in order to represent the ‘performance’ of their respective parties.

“There is no issue regarding party leaders defending their traditional seats because they have done so before. The difference is the number of blocs (coalitions) today, which are the three main blocs that are competing, and the opening of many corners,” she said when contacted.

Regarding Anwar’s move to contest in Tambun, she said: “It could be a strategic move by the head of the party of his confidence level to (bring) Perak into the PH fold. Not to say a smart move but more a strategic move of PH, to get PH to lead Perak.” - Bernama