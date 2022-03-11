GE15: Shahidan, Zahidi to contest despite not named as BN candidates

KANGAR: Arau parliamentary seat incumbent, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim and Padang Besar incumbent MP, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin have both confirmed that they will be defending their seats in the 15th general election (GE15) despite not being listed as Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates.

Shahidan said he not only wanted those from Bersatu and PAS to support him but also wanted UMNO supporters to back him.

“I want to become the model to Muafakat Nasional and those from UMNO must support me because it was me (and the Arau BN election machinery) who made the effort to make the Muafakat Nasional collaboration a success. It was I who started the ball rolling from A to Z (from the beginning to the end).

‘But suddenly, they (BN) decided to exclude me and put a candidate whose name was not proposed by the (UMNO) division committee,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Zahidi said he will wait for an announcement by Perikatan Nasional (PN) tonight because one additional name is expected to be announced later.

“We are not sure which logo (party) it will be, wait for Oct 5 (the nomination day),“ he said adding that he had been contacted by several parties but said no decision has been made. - Bernama