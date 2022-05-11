GE15: Siti Kasim among candidates early birds at nomination centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer and social activist Siti Zabedah Kasim or better known as Siti Kasim is among those who arrived early to the nomination centre in Batu here to submit her nomination papers for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Siti, along with her supporters from the Orang Asli community, was spotted at the nomination centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sentul Utama dressed in black and wearing an Orang Asli traditional headgear at 7.30 am, more than an hour before the nomination process begins.

In Negeri Sembilan, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and his wife, Datin Seri Wan Hasni Wan Yusof, were also spotted to have arrived at the nomination centre in Port Dickson at 7.45 to submit his nomination papers to contest the Port Dickson parliamentary seat.

In Perak, Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was also among the early birds spotted at the nomination centre for Bagan Datuk, while at the nomination centre in Precinct 9, Putrajaya, the first candidates spotted was Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

In Sarawak, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Santubong parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri also arrived early at the nomination centre at Kuching IKM, together with some 700 supporters.

In Kedah, Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who is defending his Jerlun seat, arrived at the nomination centre at Sekolah Menengah Sains Kubang Pasu, Jitra, in a procession mounted by 100 supporters. - Bernama