GE15: Slow traffic on major highways as at 8am

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow was slow on major highways as at 8am today as Malaysians return to their respective destinations to exercise their right to vote in the 15th general election (GE15) tomorrow.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was moving slowly on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) heading east from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Genting Sempah, Bukit Tinggi to the Bentong Toll Plaza and the intersection to the Karak Toll Plaza.

In addition, he said the traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 was moving smoothly but slowly.

Traffic flow was also reported to be slow on the North South Expressway (PLUS) from Sungai Buloh to Sungai Buaya; Lembah Beringin to Tanjung Malim; Slim River to Sungkai; Bidor to Gopeng and Ipoh (south) to Ipoh (north).

The southbound traffic was also slow following an accident at Kilometre (KM) 382.3 near Slim River, Perak and KM177.5 from Jasin to Tangkak which caused a 3.5-kilometre traffic congestion.

Traffic flow was also slow from Nilai to the Seremban Rest and Service Area in Negeri Sembilan. - Bernama