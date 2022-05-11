GE15: Smooth nomination process nationwide - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The candidate nomination process for the 15th General Election (GE15) held across the country today was smooth and under control, according to the police.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said no provocations were detected at any of the nomination centres.

“Alhamdulillah, there were no arrests and no provocations were detected. Malaysians are mature and full of discipline,“ he told Bernama today.

In KUALA LUMPUR, checks by Bernama found that the situation at the Batu parliamentary seat nomination centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sentul Utama was under control.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said all party supporters at the nomination centre cooperated well and complied with instructions.

“Since early morning, police have set up roadblocks to prevent supporters from gathering. A total of 152 police personnel have been deployed to control traffic and maintain law and order,“ he told Bernama when met at the nomination centre today.

The same situation was also reported at the nomination centres for Ampang and Pandan parliamentary constituencies under the jurisdiction of the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak confirmed the matter and said the situation remained calm until the nomination process ended at 10 am.

“All party supporters who were present did not cause any provocation and abide by the stipulated rules set by the authorities.

“The police will maintain the same momentum until the early voting day on Nov 15 and polling day, Nov 19,” he said when met at Dewan Dato Razali today.

In SELANGOR, Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said the 2,000 supporters at Dewan Kenanga, Petaling District and Land Office, the nomination centre for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency, had cooperated well.

She added a total of 27 officers and 150 policemen were stationed at the nomination centre to ensure the smooth conduct of the nomination process.

Meanwhile, Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said 250 officers and men were deployed at the nomination centre for the Sepang parliamentary seat.

“The situation at the nomination centre at Dewan Komuniti Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi was under control, with eight candidates filing their papers.

“The police presence was to ensure a smooth nomination process and that supporters of political parties followed the instruction of authorities,” he told Bernama. - Bernama