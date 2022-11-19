GE15: Smooth polling, 50% voter turnout as of 1 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The turnout of voters nationwide as of 1 am has almost reached 50 percent, according to the Election Commission (EC).

In the Mersing parliamentary constituency, its Assistant Returning Officer (Logistics) Muhammad Nur Fahmi Zulkifl, said the polling centre at Balai Raya Pulau Besar was closed at 1.20 pm, making it the first polling centre to be closed in Johor.

Meanwhile, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) GE15 Operations director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali, when contacted by Bernama, said so far, no untoward incident was reported.

In another development, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohamad Azman Ahmad Sapri said the voting process went smoothly, including in Baram where four of the polling stations were affected by floods.

The affected polling centres are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Telahak and SK Meritam in Limbang, and SK Dato Sarif in Kampung Narum, Marudi, as well as SK Long Bemang.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad, in a statement, said that the electricity supply nationwide is reported stable and that it will continue to monitor the situation. - Bernama