GE15: Smooth voting process in Sabah, 46% voter turnout as at 1 pm

KOTA KINABALU: The voting process for the 15th General Election (GE15) in Sabah went smoothly, with many top leaders casting their ballots to elect the new federal government.

According to the state Election Commission (EC), the voter turnout was 46 per cent as of 1 pm.

In Semporna, Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is defending the Semporna parliamentary seat which he had held for six terms, cast his ballots at 8.14 am in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bubul. He also voted for the Bugaya state by-election which could not be held earlier due to the emergency declared to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Beluran, Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee took little time to cast his vote after arriving at SK Pekan Beluran at 10.08 am this morning.

“I am worried that some voters will complain when they see me entering and delaying. Besides, everyone has a turn. I had to queue and comply with the rules too,” said Kiandee, who is contesting on the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket to defend the parliamentary seat he held for five terms.

In Kota Marudu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili who will defend his Kota Marudu seat cast his ballot at 9.30 am at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kota Marudu.

“I’ve exercised my right, now it’s your turn,” he replied briefly, before visiting other polling stations in the parliamentary constituency.

In Kinabatangan, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is defending his Kinabatangan parliamentary seat, voted at SMK Bukit Garam at 12.33 pm.

Bung Moktar said the election trend in GE15 was very encouraging compared to the 16th Sabah state election two years ago.

“This year, many people are excited to vote. To me, this is a message that people want change,” he said.

In Tuaran, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman, voted at SK Serusup at about 2 pm. - Bernama