GE15: Some traders hoarding supplies to gain excessive profits: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: The Special Task Force on Jihad against Inflation chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the team has received complaints about traders who allegedly hoard supplies to gain excessive profits during the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

He said the task force viewed the matter seriously and would take necessary action to address the matter.

“A meeting will be held on Tuesday with the enforcement team including the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs,” he told reporters after handing over assistance to 212 families in the Keterah constituency who were affected by a recent storm, here, today.

Annuar also warned wholesalers, distributors and traders against hoarding, adding that it would burden the people.

The Minister of Communications and Multimedia and Ketereh’s incumbent Member of Parliament also urged traders not to raise the prices of goods due to GE15 and the monsoon season.

He reminded traders that controlled item hoarding was an offence and action could be imposed under certain acts. -Bernama