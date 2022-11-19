GE15: State leaders cast their ballots

KUALA LUMPUR: Most of the state leaders have exercised their right to vote for the 15th General Election (GE15) as at noon today.

In PAHANG, Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and his wife, Datin Seri Burhah Mohammed, cast their ballots at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjung Gahal, Lipis, at 8.30 am.

Wan Rosdy, the incumbent and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Jelai state seat, expressed hope that the people of Pahang were able to go out to vote and make the right choice in electing the state leadership.

Apart from that, three daughters of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, namely, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera, cast their ballots at SK Sungai Talam.

Meanwhile, the son of former Prime Minister Datuk, Seri Najib Tun Razak, Datuk Mohamad Nizar, is contesting the Peramu Jaya state seat under the BN ticket.

He and his wife, Datin Nur Sharmila Shaheen, cast their ballots at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Peramu Jaya.

In PERAK, Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, who is also the BN candidate for the Kota Tampan state seat, and his wife, Datin Seri Aezer Zubir, voted at SMK Azlan Shah, Lenggong.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Tambun parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, was among the earliest candidates to cast his ballot at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Al-Ihtidaiyah, Tambun, while the PN candidate for the Larut parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, fulfilled his responsibility at SK Sungai Bayor, Selama.

Others who cast their ballots are the BN candidate for the Tambun parliamentary seat, Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah, at SK Tanah Hitam, Chemor, while the BN candidate for the Tapah parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri M Saravanan and his wife, Datin Seri V.Kavitha, voted at SK Satu, Tapah.

The BN candidate for the Lumut parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, cast his ballot at Sekolah Menengah Tahfiz Darul Ridzuan Pulau Pangkor.

In PERLIS, Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Azlan Man, who is also the BN candidate for the Bintong state seat, cast his ballot at SK Bintong, Kangar.

Azlan, who is also Perlis BN chairman, came dressed in a red kurta, and was accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Noraswana Omar.

The Arau parliamentary seat incumbent, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who is defending his seat under the PN ticket, cast his ballot at SK Tambun Tulang with his wife, Datin Seri Shamsiah Mohd Yasin.

Meanwhile, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, the incumbent for the Padang Besar parliamentary seat, is contesting as an independent candidate. He cast his ballot at SK Lubuk Sireh, Padang Besar.

In PENANG, Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Batu Kawan parliamentary seat, voted at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Hu Yew Seah.

DAP chairman, Lim Guan Eng, who is defending the Bagan parliamentary seat, and his younger brother, Hui Ying, who is contesting the Tanjong parliamentary seat, voted at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Chung Hwa Confucian.

In KEDAH, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor cast his vote at SK Bandar Baru Beris Jaya, Sik, while in MELAKA, Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali and his wife, Datin Seri Munira M Yusop, cast their ballots at SK Durian Daun. - Bernama