GE15: Supporters found violating traffic rules while campaigning

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detected several traffic offences committed during by supporters of a political party while campaigning for the 15th general election (GE15) at Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa 2 in Batu Caves here today.

A video gone viral on social media showing several people riding electric scooters in a group, while others were sitting in the back of a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Sentul District police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the offenders had violated Rule 42 of the Traffic Rules 1959 (LN166/19596), which requires road users to drive in single file on roads.

“The act is punishable under Rule 92 of the Motor Vehicle (Construction and Use) Rules 1959 (LN170/1959),“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said police will also take action under Section 15 of the Road Transport Act 1987 against two ‘buggy’ vehicles if found to be without road tax or unapproved by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“The video footage shows two buggies and several electric scooters being used on the road during campaigning,“ Beh said.

According to him, a review found that the political party involved had a valid public meeting permit from the Sentul District police chief and that campaigning took place at about 9 am today in the housing area.

“All political parties involved in GE15 are reminded to obey the law throughout the campaign period. The police will not compromise and will take strict action against anyone who violates the law,“ he said. - Bernama