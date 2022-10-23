GE15: Syed Saddiq intends to defend Muar seat

MUAR: Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has conveyed his intention to Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership to defend the Muar parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Syed Saddiq said he felt indebted to the people of Muar, who gave him the opportunity to serve as a Member of Parliament in the last general election.

“However, I don’t want to pre-empt the matter out of respect for the negotiation process with PH, but I have already conveyed my intention to defend the Muar seat,” he told reporters after the Malam Mesra Muo event here last night.

In GE14, Syed Saddiq contested the Muar seat as a Bersatu candidate under the PH banner, winning with a 6,953-vote majority against the incumbent, Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim (Barisan Nasional), and PAS candidate Abdul Aziz Talib.

Prior to this, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that the coalition would work with MUDA in GE15.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling, while nomination is on Nov 5 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama