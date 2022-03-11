GE15: Syed Saddiq to defend Muar parliamentary seat

MUAR: Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) has announced that party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman will contest the Muar parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

The announcement was made by MUDA election director Amira Aisya Abd Aziz here tonight, thus, making Syed Saddiq the fifth candidate from MUDA who will be contesting in GE15.

Syed Saddiq is a one-term Muar incumbent and had held the post of Youth and Sports Minister.

In GE14, Syed Saddiq, who was the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate from Bersatu, defeated the then Muar incumbent Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim (Barisan Nasional) and Abdul Aziz Talib (PAS) with a majority of 6,953 votes.

In addition to the Muar parliamentary seat, MUDA had also announced four other candidates who will be contesting using its logo, namely Danial Abdul Majeed in Kepala Batas, Penang; Siti Rahayu Baharin (Tanjong Karang, Selangor); Lim Wei Jiet (Tanjung Piai, Johor); and Shahrizal Denci (Kota Marudu, Sabah).

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed polling day on Nov 19, with nomination day on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.

Syed Saddiq said all candidates nominated by MUDA for the GE15 must declare their assets before nomination day to ensure transparency and a healthy political culture.

“I am also in the final phase of declaring my assets and will make an announcement soon. This process is relevant to inculcate the right culture and it is very important,” he said.

Meanwhile, MUDA deputy president Amira Aisya said the party would be announcing the name of another candidate for the GE15 very soon through a media statement. - Bernama