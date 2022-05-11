GE15: Tambun, seat to watch as Anwar up against Ahmad Faizal

IPOH: The Tambun parliamentary seat is set to be one to watch, with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim going up against former Mentri Besar and incumbent, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Other candidates vying for the seat include Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah and Gerakan Tanah Air’s (GTA) Abdul Rahim Tahir.

However, Anwar’s closest rival is said to be Ahmad Faizal, who is caretaker Youth and Sports Minister and well liked in the constituency, although he is the underdog compared to Anwar’s oratory skills and ability to relate to the public.