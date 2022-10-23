GE15: Tambun Umno division chief slated to stand in Tambun - Zahid

IPOH: Tambun Umno division chief Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah is expected to be chosen by Barisan Nasional (BN) to contest the Tambun seat in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi made the announcement at an event in Hutan Melintang near Bagan Datuk today, adding that it was based on the suggestion of the Perak Umno liaison committee.

This development follows Pakatan Harapan (PH) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that he will stand in Tambun for GE15 on Thursday, and would likely take on incumbent Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who won the seat with 38,661 votes and a majority of 5,320 in a three-way fight against BN and PAS. He contested on a PH ticket running under the PKR logo in the 14th General Election.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the incumbent for Bagan Datuk, also welcomed PH’s gambit of letting Anwar stand in Perak, stating that as a democratic country, candidates were free to contest wherever they wanted, regardless of their status as an ordinary member or president of a political party.

“Perak is a BN stronghold, but we welcome any party willing to try their luck here,” he added.

On whether Pasir Salak incumbent Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman would be considered to defend his seat, Ahmad Zahid said that the decision would be left to the party’s selection committee.

The committee would also decide on a suitable seat for Khairy Jamaluddin, who had previously announced that he was making way for Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to stand in Rembau this GE15. - Bernama