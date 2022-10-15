GE15: Terengganu Umno submits 42 names for screening

CHUKAI: The Terengganu Umno has submitted a list of 42 names for screening as potential candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15).

State Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said said the candidates concerned had been screened at the state level and found to have clean records and were well-liked by the local community.

“What is important is for the candidates to have clean records and are winnable candidates,” he told reporters after opening the Kemaman Umno divisional delegates meeting here today.

Ahmad, who is Kijal Assemblyman, said the Terengganu Umno was prepared for GE15 and targetting to win four of the eight parliamentary seats in the state.

They are Kemaman, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu and Besut

“For the Kuala Nerus parliamentary seat, it is a 50-50 chance because incumbent MP Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, who quit PAS, is contesting as an Independent candidate there. He might pull PAS’ votes.

“In Marang and Kuala Terengganu, we will work harder to wrest back the two seats,” he added.

In a related development, Ahmad said the decision by PAS to not dissolve the State Assembly would not adversely affect Terengganu Umno.

“Umno has nothing to lose. it is not the first time we are facing an election. Only that it is a waste as the cost (to hold an election) is high cost and voters staying in other states have to come back twice to vote,” he added.

When asked whether he would accept candidacy in GE15, Ahmad said he had no intention of contesting for a parliamentary seat, but would leave the matter to the party leadership to decide. - Bernama