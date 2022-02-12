GE15: Three early voting centres to open tomorrow for Padang Serai, Tioman seats

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 76 early voters comprising police personnel will cast their ballots tomorrow for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat, in Kedah while for the Tioman state seat, in Pahang, it involves 243 policemen.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today said that the early voting process for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat at the multipurpose hall at the Kulim district police headquarters would run from 8 am to 2 pm.

As for the Tioman state seat, he said the early voting process would take place at Bilik Rehat at the Rompin district police headquarters (from 8 am to 5 pm) and at Bilik Maklumat at the Tekek police station, Pulau Tioman (from 8 am to 12 pm).

“The EC advises (early) voters who are COVID-19-positive to contact the district health officer to facilitate their early voting process

“The early voting process will also be observed by agents of the candidates,” he said adding that the process at selected voting centres would also be streamed live via EC’s Facebook page.

Ikmalrudin said the ballot boxes would be kept in police station lockups and the counting of ballot papers would be conducted on Dec 7 starting at 4 pm at the designated counting stations.

The EC also advised the early voters to check their voting information at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or by contacting the EC Hotline at 03-88927018 or 03-88880040 or via the MySPR Semak application.

The contest for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat will see a six-cornered fight among Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak, Datuk C. Sivaraajh (Barisan Nasional), Datuk Azman Nasrudin (Perikatan Nasional) and Hamzah Abd Rahman (Pejuang).

The other two contenders are Mohd Bakhri Hashim, representing Warisan, and independent candidate Sreanandha Rao.

However, Warisan had announced that it would not take part in the election, but the party logo would still appear on the ballot paper, as it had already been registered as one of the competing parties.

Meanwhile, the Tioman state seat will witness a five-cornered fight among PN candidate Nor Idayu Hashim, Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (BN), Osman A Bakar (Pejuang), Sulaiman Bakar (Independent). and Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly, of PH.

The other candidate, Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly, of PH, is making way for the BN candidate to increase the latter’s chances of winning, but his (Mohd Fadzli) name will still be on the ballot papers.

The EC has set Dec 7 as the polling day. The nomination was held last Nov 24. - Bernama