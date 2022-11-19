GE15: Three voters died at polling centres - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed that three voters died while waiting for their turn to cast their ballots in the 15th General Election (GE15) today.

Without providing further details, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said two deaths were reported in Johor and one in Kelantan.

“These incidents are quite upsetting because these voters have health problems and died while queuing to vote,” he told a press conference at the Gombak District Police Headquarters here.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani said there was an incident where a 23-year-old man acted out of control when he grabbed an indelible ink bottle and pushed down a ballot box at the polling centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Yam Lama, Batang Kali, Selangor.

However, he said it was an isolated incident involving a man who is suspected to be mentally ill.

On the death of two voters in Johor, the state Election Commission, in a statement, said both of them were senior citizens aged 85, who died at their respective polling centres in Sembrong and Pulai parliamentary constituencies this morning.

It said that Sh Juhara Syed Mohamad died at 9.30 am at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Ismail, Johor Bahru.

“The voter died suddenly after voting and suffered from shortness of breath. She was found to be unwell when she came to the voting stream but still wanted to cast her vote,” it said.

According to the statement, the other voter, Tuminah Ambiah, died at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Lit Terk, Kluang, at 10.21 am.

“She died suddenly before voting and was pronounced dead by Health Ministry’s personnel on the scene,” it added.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said a polling agent died at the polling centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Agama Lati, Pasir Mas, this morning.

He said Mohd Jailani Alias, 53, collapsed after he arrived at the school at about 8 am and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was then taken to the Pasir Mas Hospital for post-mortem.

“So far, the case is classified as sudden death pending post-mortem report.

“The deceased hails from Kampung Pondok Lati, and this is the first case involving death at a polling centre in Kelantan,” he told reporters after inspecting the polling centre at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Tumpat here. - Bernama