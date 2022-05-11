GE15: Tian Chua stands as independent in Batu

PETALING JAYA: In what some say was expected, former Batu MP Chua Tian Chang (Tian Chua) returned to this parliamentary seat to file his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

A PKR founding member who was dropped by the party in GE14 in favour of incumbent Batu MP P. Prabakaran, Tian Chua claimed he has always had good relations with PKR.

He said he had not resigned from the party and is ready to face any action for contesting in Batu despite not being PKR’s pick.

He arrived with about 120 supporters at 8am near the nomination centre to chants of “Hidup Tian Chua!”.

Supporters were clad in white shirts bearing Tian Chua’s face and the words “I’m back” in the front, while “Tian Chua for Batu” was printed at the back.