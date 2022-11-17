GE15: TNB cautions against excavation works on polling day

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has requested the cooperation of all concerned parties to refrain from any excavation works on polling day in the 15th General Election (GE15) this Saturday (Nov 19) to avoid possible power outages due to cable damage.

TNB Chief Distribution Network Officer, Wan Nazmy Wan Mahmood said TNB itself has postponed such works from yesterday, in addition to focusing on ensuring supply stability throughout GE 15, especially on the night of the election results.

“Our advice is to postpone the excavation work first and if it cannot be avoided, follow all the procedures set so that we can both reduce the risk of disruption,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Nazmy said that to date, TMB had made preparations to ensure that electricity supply to all 6,623 polling centres and 165 vote tallying centrEs throughout the peninsula will be stable on polling day.

He said TNB had also made preliminary preparations in an effort to ensure that the technical, operational and standby aspects of electricity supply to those locations were always guaranteed.

“We have also deployed task forces to monitor and stand by at important GE15 locations,“ he said.

According to him, TNB has also sought the cooperation of the Election Commission, Public Works Department and Local Authorities in each state to obtain detailed feedback on electricity requirements in all polling and vote tallying centres. - Bernama