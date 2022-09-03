GE15: Tok Mat gives clearest hint yet of contesting parliamentary seat

REMBAU: Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today gave his clearest hint yet that he will defend the Rantau state seat and contest a parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

Mohamad, who has successfully defended Rantau since 2004, is optimistic about retaining the state seat, as he was confident the multi-racial electorate there will continue to throw its support behind BN.

“Malay voters here make up only about 51 per cent, so it needs to be managed well, InsyaAllah (God willing), I will be defending the Rantau seat in GE15.

“As I am UMNO deputy president, I also need to contest a parliamentary seat to play a role at the federal level,” he told reporters at the end of the Semarak Merdeka programme here.

The former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar and UMNO Rembau division chief, however, did not specify which parliamentary seat he has set his eyes on.

“Senior party leaders must have roles at the federal level to manage the party and InsyaAllah, we will have the chance to form the federal government if the voters are confident of us,” he said.

The Rembau parliamentary seat is currently held by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

On potential BN candidates in Negeri Sembilan, Mohamad said the matter has not been discussed yet and BN’s focus currently was to strengthen the party election machinery.

“I have gone down to all the states, including Negeri Sembilan, to check on preparations and also the need to mobilise grassroots support... matters concerning candidates have not been discussed,” he said. - Bernama