GE15: Tok Pa not defending Jeli, heeding Doc’s advice

KOTA BHARU: Incumbent Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed announced today that he will not be defending the Jeli Parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Mustapa, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) said his decision to not contest the seat has been communicated to Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin who is also Bersatu president.

“My decision was after taking into account my doctor’s advice that my health status will not allow me to continue serving as an effective representative of the people,“ said Tok Pa, as he is known, in a statement today.

Mustapa expressed his gratitude to the people in Jeli who have always given support and cooperation to him in executing the socio-economic development agenda in the Jeli constituency since 1995.

He also expressed his deepest gratitude to his friends in the Cabinet.

Mustapa, contesting on a Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket, won the Jeli parliamentary seat since 1995 and defended the seat for five terms except for 1999-2004 when he lost to PAS candidate Mohd Apandi Mohamad.

In the GE14, Mustapa won Jeli with a majority of 6,647 votes defeating PAS and PKR candidates. - Bernama