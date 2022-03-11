GE15: Tuaran GRS-BN set up joint election machinery

TUARAN: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) here will form a joint-election machinery in Sulaman and Pantai Dalit to ensure victory for the coalition’s candidate for the Tuaran parliamentary seat, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said both parties would work very hard to ensure the GRS candidate here wins comfortably in the 15th General Election (GE15).

At a gathering with Tuaran UMNO and Bersatu divisional leaders at Dewan Seri Sulaman, here, Hajiji said the decision to field Joniston, who is Kiulu assemblyman from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), was made in the interest of the constituents.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, said GRS was formed on an understanding that it was time for all to work together to develop the state.

“We must not repeat past mistakes. (Due to) too much politicking, the responsibility to develop the state was not executed...it is time that we stop the political bickering and concentrate on developing the state instead,“ he added.

The Chief Minister said that one of the reasons Sabah had become the second poorest state in Malaysia despite having so much resources was due to too much political bickering.

Present at the gathering were Joniston, who is also Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister; Tuaran UMNO chief and BN candidate for Kota Belud, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan; and Sabah Assistant Finance Minister, Datuk Jasnih Daya, who is also the Tuaran UMNO deputy chief. - Bernama