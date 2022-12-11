GE15: Two men held for threatening journalists on duty

SEREMBAN: Two men were detained after they were suspected of threatening a group of journalists covering the 15th general election (GE15) campaign of a party candidate at a restaurant here last night.

Negeri Sembilan police chief DCP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said both men aged between 30 and 40 were picked up in Taman Seremban Selatan after police received a report at about 11.50 pm.

“Both individuals who were believed to be drunk warned reporters from carrying out the coverage. The men also hurled a glass, a liquor bottle and a shoe at one of the journalists.

“The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for making threats,” he said in a statement today.

He said stern actions would be taken against those who deliberately disturb public order. - Bernama