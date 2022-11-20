GE15: Two out of five candidates managed to win both Parliamentary, state seats

KUALA LUMPUR:Two of the five candidates who contested in both parliamentary and state seats in the 15th general election (GE15) managed to win both seats.

They are Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man of PAS representing Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Nga Kor Ming of DAP.

Tuan Ibrahim who is also the Minister of Environment and Water managed to retain the Kubang Kerian parliamentary seat he won in GE14, with a majority of 40,847 votes.

For the first time too, he contested for the Cheka state seat in Pahang and secured it with a 1,223- vote margin.

As for Nga, he managed to defend his Teluk Intan parliamentary seat, a PH stronghold, with a majority of 15,169 votes after defeating three other candidates and went on to win the Kepayang state seat with a majority of 9,491 votes.

Meanwhile, PH candidate Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji won the Tras state seat with a 11,397-vote margin in a four-cornered fight, but failed to capture the Lipis parliamentary seat which is a Barisan Nasional stronghold.

However, PH candidate Arastam Pandorog and Independent candidate Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin failed to win both seats. Arastam lost in the contest for the Semporna parliamentary and Bugaya state seats in Sabah while Zahidi was defeated in Padang Besar federal constituency and Titi Tinggi state constituency.

In addition, nine assemblymen in states yet to dissolve their respective state assemblies, won the parliamentary seats they contested.

Among them was Sungai Tua assemblyman, also the Menteri Besar of Selangor Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who wrest the Gombak parliamentary seat from his mentor, three-term MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, with a 12,729-vote margin.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (Padang Kota assemblyman) won big in Batu Kawan parliamentary constituency with a majority of 40,400 votes.

In Negeri Sembilan, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (Sikamat assemblyman) won the Port Dickson parliamentary seat with a 23,601-vote margin while Rantau assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Serting assemblyman Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli, both retained BN’s victory in Rembau parliamentary (19,897 majority) and Jempol parliamentary (5,857 majority) respectively.

Senaling assemblyman Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan and Gemencheh assemblyman Datuk Isam Mohd Isa, respectively won the Kuala Pilah parliamentary seat (6,483 majority) and the Tampin seat (1,276 majority).

Seremban parliamentary incumbent Anthony Loke Siew Fook, who is also Chennah assemblyman, defended his seat with a majority of 30,841 votes in a five-cornered fight.

Amanah’s vice-president Adly Zahari (Bukit Katil assemblyman) representing PH, meanwhile captured the Alor Gajah parliamentary seat from PN with a 890-vote margin.

Six states namely Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan did not dissolve their legislative assemblies on the grounds of wanting the leaders in that state to focus on the welfare of the people and the floods which are expected to occur in mid November.

Johor, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak have recently concluded their state elections.

In GE15, PH managed to win 82 parliamentary seats, PN (73), BN (30), GPS (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) (6), Warisan (3), PBM (one) and Independent candidates, two seats. - Bernama