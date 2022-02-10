GE15: Umno sets three conditions for talks with Pas

ALOR GAJAH: UMNO will only return to the negotiation table with PAS if the latter meets three conditions, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The UMNO president said those three conditions were conveyed to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang when they met recently.

Pressed by reporters to reveal them (conditions), Ahmad Zahid said: “I have conveyed (to PAS), it is better I do not mention them.”

“They (PAS) are aware of the conditions, and only when they fulfill those terms, can negotiations go ahead,” he said after the closing ceremony of the BNComms Bootcamp here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said cooperation between UMNO and PAS in the 15th general election (GE15) will remain ‘status quo’ if there is no official decision by PAS on the matter.

“As long as PAS do not make an official decision, we will not be able to resolve issues and differences between both parties,” he said. - Bernama