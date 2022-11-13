GE15: Umno suspends Arau, Maran Wanita chiefs - Ahmad Maslan

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has temporarily suspended two Wanita chiefs – from the Arau and Maran divisions – for allegedly directly or indirectly supporting candidates of the opposing party in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the suspension of Umno Arau Division Wanita chief, Datin Seri Shamsiah Yasin, and Umno Maran Division Wanita chief, Datin Seri Fatimah Kassim, was made in accordance with Clause 10.15 of the Umno Constitution.

“The suspension is in line with Clause 10.15 of the Umno Constitution because there are valid complaints regarding the behaviour, attitude, and tendencies of the two individuals, either directly or indirectly, involved in supporting the candidate of the opposing party in GE15.

“Further details and charges will be made when the complaint against the two Wanita chiefs is (submitted) to the Disciplinary Board in the near future,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad said Umno will continue to monitor party members throughout the GE15 campaign to ensure that there are no elements of sabotage against candidates and the party. - Bernama