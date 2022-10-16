GE15: Umno to find seat for Khairy - Tok Mat

SEREMBAN: Umno will look for a suitable seat for the incumbent Rembau Member of Parliament, Khairy Jamaluddin, to contest the 15th General Election (GE15).

Umno deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, said that Khairy, who is also the Minister of Health, is a young leader of calibre and good for the country, and of course, Umno does not want him to ‘disappear’ just like that.

“We are trying to find a suitable constituency for him to contest GE15,” he told reporters after officiating the Rembau Umno Division delegates meeting, here, today.

Earlier, at the same meeting, Khairy who is also Rembau Umno Division deputy chief, in his closing speech said that he gave the Rembau parliamentary seat to Mohamad to contest GE15.

“That’s the family spirit in Rembau, we are ‘beradat’ (civilised). Alhamdulillah, we will make sure that the machinery in Rembau is further improved, and there will be no more Rembau seat issues,” said Mohamad, who is also Rembau Umno Division chief.

Regarding today’s delegates meeting, Mohamad, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman, said that Umno needs to focus on some areas that suffered a narrow defeat in GE14.

“We are not talking about the seat target, our target is to win so we must win more than 112 seats in GE15 in order to form a government.

“If possible we would like to win more seats, all the better, and the areas that we narrowly lost (in GE14) need to be given more focus by the leadership,” he said. - Bernama