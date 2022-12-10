GE15: Umno Youth submits winnable candidate list - Asyraf Wajdi

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth has submitted their list of candidates to contest in the parliamentary and state constituencies in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), said its leader Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix).

He said the candidates consisted of more new faces and were selected based on the areas in which the candidates could secure a win.

According to him, the previous state elections in Johor and Melaka have proven that the candidates fielded by Umno Youth managed to woo voters leading to their victory.

“We propose candidates according to the criteria set by the party, namely WALI, winnable, acceptable and likeable by the people.

“We have never pushed for a 30 per cent quota for Youth candidates, but our position is that Umno and BN field young candidates to send out a signal that BN (Barisan Nasional) is always revitalising and reforming the party internally,“ he said.

He said this at a media conference after chairing Umno Youth Exco special meeting here today.

Asyraf Wajdi also confirmed that his name was also included in the list to be scrutinised by BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

On another matter, the Umno Youth chief slammed the allegation purported by certain parties that Umno would drop court cases involving the party’s leaders if they win and form a government after GE15. - Bernama