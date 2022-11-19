GE15: Unfazed, flood victims fulfill their voting responsibilities

SEPANG: Despite the calamity, flood victims at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Baharu Lanjut, here, are still eager to fulfill their responsibilities in the 15th General Election (GE15), today.

Fatimah Ibrahim, 47, from Kampung Rancangan Tanah Belia, here, was evacuated to the PPS with her family members yesterday after their home was flooded the day before.

When met after casting her ballot at SK Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi (BBST) this morning, Fatimah said that her responsibilities as a Malaysian must be Covided as long as she is able.

“In our village, each contesting political party provides transport to the polling centre. I am here with my brothers and sisters using our own vehicles, and at 7.30 am we are ready to go to vote and get it done.

“Alhamdulillah, assistance here (PPS) is sufficient; they make things easier for us,” said Fatimah, who was placed at the PPS with her two younger sisters Ainon and Faridah, and older sister Zaharah, when met by reporters.

Meanwhile, Harith Danial Fakri Zaki, 20, is alone in the PPS here after his parents decided to rent a nearby homestay due to health problems.

“This is the second time I’m staying at a PPS since last December... this time I was more surprised because I didn’t expect the flood to occur but I still want to go out to vote, and my father will take me (to the polling centre) this afternoon,” said the eldest of two siblings.

He said, as a young voter, he chose a candidate with integrity who is able to carry out his responsibilities and help those in trouble.

There was drizzle before the SK BBST polling station opened, but it stopped at about 9.15 am and the situation was calm and under control.

A check at PPS SK Kampung Baharu Lanjut found that most flood victims have brought their own vehicles to their respective polling stations.

PPS SK Kampung Baharu Lanjut is one of four PPS that opened in Sepang two days ago to house about 120 families, in addition to PPS Dewan Orang Ramai Dengkil, PPS Taman Gemilang, PPS Sekolah Rendah Agama Dato Ahmad Razali and PPS Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dengkil.

Sepang parliamentary seat witnessed an eight-cornered fight involving Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun Rina; Anuar Basiran (Barisan Nasional); Raj Munni @ Aiman Athirah Sabu (Pakatan Harapan); Datin Che Asmah Ibrahim (Pejuang); Datuk Mohd Daud Leong Abdullah (Parti Utama Rakyat); R. Nageswaran (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), and two independent candidates, Mohd Syahrul Amri Mat Sari and M. Muneswaran. - Bernama