GE15: Ustaz Kazim withdraws as BN candidate in Larut, replaced by Mohd Shafiq Fhadly Mahmud

IPOH: Barisan Nasional (BN) chief communication coordinator Mohd Shafiq Fhadly has been announced as the party candidate for Larut parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) to replace independent preacher Datuk Mohammad Kazim Elias.

It was announced by Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad at an event to unveil BN candidates for state seats, here today.

“The change was made after Ustaz Kazim withdrew as BN candidate (for Larut),” he said.

In his speech, Saarani who will defend his Kota Tampan state seat said the responsibility as a party member was not just when one was selected as a candidate, but also when not selected.

“The objective is not just being a candidate, but also to win the election. Our aim is to retain power in Perak...as BN government.

“We want to promote our symbol, the dacing (scales)...so that when we go to the ground, people see our symbol and they’ll vote for us to win,” he said.

Saarani said BN will contest all 24 parliamentary seats and 59 state seats in Perak in the GE15.

Other than Saarani, Perak BN also announced its incumbent state executive councillors namely Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud as the candidate for Changkat Jering and Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun for Lintang, (Lintang) as well as Tapah UMNO chief Ishsam Shahruddin for Ayer Kuning.

From MCA, BN named Ang Sui Eng as its candidate for Pokok Asam, Pan Chean Chang (Jalong) and Woo Kok Toong (Canning).

Saarani said the candidates for four other state seats - Aulong, Jelapang, Sungkai and Buntong - will be announced at a later date as negotiation was still in progress.

Perak BN aims to win at least 40 state seats and 15 parliamentary seats in the GE15.

The Perak State Assembly has 59 seats. Before its dissolution on Oct 17, BN held 25 seats, followed by DAP (15), Parti Amanah Negara (five), Bersatu (four), while PAS, PKR and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) had three seats each and Independent, one. - Bernama