GE15: Victory in Padang Serai will be the best gift for PM - PH candidate

KULIM: Winning the Padang Serai parliamentary seat for the 15th General Election (GE15) will be the best gift for Pakatan Harapan chairman and the country’s 10th Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said PH candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak.

He said to ensure the victory, he and the coalition election machinery needed to work harder to woo voters in the area and should not take things lightly.

“In my campaigning these past few days, I have made my appeal to voters to give PH a chance to win the Padang Serai seat because the victory will be a gift from the people here to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“... the response from the community is encouraging and InsyaAllah we hope the voters in Padang Serai will continue to give support during this campaigning period,“ he told reporters while campaigning at a market here today.

On Thursday Anwar took the oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In the meantime, Mohamad Sofee who is also Kedah PH secretary said he would take up where the former Padang Serai MP left off, adding that the late M. Karupaiya had an excellent track record in the constituency.

Mohamad Sofee, 47, who is a lawyer replaced Karupaiya, 69, who died due to a heart attack and health complications on Nov 16.

Following his death, polling for the Padang Serai constituency has been postponed to Dec 7 and early voting on Dec 5.

Karupaiya won the parliamentary seat in the GE14 with a majority of 8,813 votes defeating Muhamad Sobri Osman (PAS) and Datuk Dr Leong Yong Kong (Barisan Nasional). - Bernama