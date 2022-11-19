GE15: Voters in Limbang, Baram brave floods to cast ballots

KUCHING: Voters at four polling centres in Limbang and Baram have to brave floodwaters to cast their ballots in the 15th General Election (GE15) today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the affected polling centres were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Telahak and SK Meritam in Limbang; as well as SK Dato Sarif, Kampung Narum, Marudi and SK Long Bemang in Baram.

Based on information from the Sarawak JBPM Operations Centre, floodwaters at SK Meritam was reported to be one-metre high, SK Telahak (0.6 metres) and SK Long Bemang (0.33 metres).

Despite the floods, the voting process for GE15 in the affected areas went smoothly.

When met by reporters, Sarawak Police Commisioner Datuk Mohamad Azman Ahmad Sapri said police were working together with the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that the floods would not affect the voting process.

“As of now, I have not receive any report but we will continue to update the situation. We will issue a statement after the voting process completed,” he said.

Yesterday, the local media reported that the EC will decide whether voting in the Baram Parliamentary constituency will continue today or be postponed after bad weather prevented efforts to send election workers to 24 of the 194 polling centres in the parliamentary constituency. - Bernama