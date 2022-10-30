GE15: Wan Junaidi ‘most likely’ won’t contest: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Incumbent Santubong Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar ‘most likely’ will not contest in the 15th General Election (GE15), said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Wan Junaidi had expressed his wish not to defend the Santubong seat, however, he has yet to decide on the matter.

“It’s his wish (not to contest), after all, he is now 77 years old...he wants to do other things but he will continue to advise us (as Gabungan Parti Sarawak [GPS] adviser).

“He said that...I have not decided yet,“ he told reporters after launching GPS women’s election machinery here, today.

Also present were Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Sarawak Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, who is also PBB women chief Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

Wan Junaidi was quoted as saying that he would leave it to Abang Johari as GPS chairman and PBB president to decide his political future.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) has retained the Santubong seat since 2004.

GPS, which comprises PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will field candidates in all 31 parliamentary seats in GE15. - Bernama