GE15: Warisan candidates in Perlis receive appointment letters

PADANG BESAR: Parti Warisan’s (Warisan) candidates in Perlis, who will be contesting in two parliamentary seats and nine state seats in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), received their appointment letters today.

Warisan president, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (pix), yesterday announced the party’s candidates to contest 52 parliamentary seats and 16 state seats in GE15, including two parliamentary seats in Perlis, namely Ko Chu Liang to contest Padang Besar and Rohimi Shapiee in Kangar.

The candidates contesting the state seats are Khaw Hock Kong in Titi Tinggi state seat; Mohd Shamim M Nordin (Beseri); Mohamad Khair Mohd Noor (Bintong); Ko Chu Liang (Sena); Atan Jasin (Indera Kayangan); Muhamad Hairi Noordin (Kuala Perlis); Khairuddin Abdullah (Kayang); Mohd Khalid Ahmad (Pauh) and Wan Noralhakim Shaghir Saad (Simpang Empat).

Perlis Warisan chairman, Datuk Abdul A’zib Saad, said that the candidates fielded consisted of businessmen, academics and young individuals, where all are seen as capable of bringing victory to the party.

He said that Warisan in Perlis used the approach of candidates visiting voters and moving from house to house, instead of holding large-scale ‘ceramah’ (political talks).

“We approach the people and the voters. It is enough with five to six people at any one time, and the candidates themselves who came down to meet, minus speeches,” he said at the presentation of the appointment letters at the Warisan office here today. - Bernama