GE15: Warisan to contest eight state, four parliamentary seats in Perak

IPOH: Party Warisan is set to contest eight state seats and four parliamentary seats in Perak during the 15th General Election (GE15) said Perak Warisan chief Datuk Seri S. Sunther.

Sunther said Warisan would be contesting the Kampar, Gopeng, Tapah and Lumut parliamentary seats and Malim Nawar, Sungai Rapat, Teja, Simpang Pulai, Chenderiang, Ayer Kuning, Pasir Panjang and Pangkor state seats.

“We have chosen the constituencies based on analyzed data as well as candidates fielded, including a young local candidate aged 29, who will be fielded for the Simpang Pulai state seat,” he told reporters after announcing the candidates and launching the Perak Warisan election machinery, here yesterday.

On June 18, when Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal accepted members’ applications for the Perak Warisan party here, had said that the party will only contest parliamentary and state seats that the party is confident of winning in Perak.

Perak has 59 state seats and before the dissolution of the Perak state assembly on Oct 17, Barisan Nasional (BN) had 25 seats in the state assembly, DAP (15), Parti Amanah Negara (five), Bersatu (four) while PAS, PKR and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) had three each and one belonged to an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Leong Cheok Keng who is defending the Malim Nawar state seat under the Warisan ticket expressed his appreciation to the party for giving a ‘new home’ to him in his time of need.

“I have served Malim Nawar for more than two terms. Thus, I’ll strive to win the seat to be able to continue my service there,“ he said, adding that he was offered to join the party on Nov 1.

Leong previously contested under the PH ticket and won the Malim Nawar seat during GE14 in 2018 and subsequently joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) earlier this year. - Bernama