GE15: Warisan yet to finalise seats to contest in Peninsula - Mohd Shafie

PAPAR: Parti Warisan (Warisan) has yet to finalise any of the parliamentary seats it will contest in the Peninsula in the 15th general election (GE15).

Its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said that indeed there are Warisan leaders and members who have expressed their desire to contest in certain parliamentary seats in the Peninsula, including Kedah and Perlis, but Warisan sees it as a proposal at this point.

“That is not final yet, they are proposing... I inform you that when time comes and we will appoint a coordinator to determine the available seats and the candidates, we will screen the candidates like in Penang, whether he is a worthy candidate.

“It is the president who decides which seat we will contest, who will be the candidate,“ he said when met by reporters after launching the Papar Parliamentary Warisan GE15 machinery on Oct 15.

Today, Warisan Kedah chairman Datuk Fadzil Hanafi said the party identified the five parliamentary seats it will contest in the state, namely Alor Setar, Pokok Sena, Sungai Petani, Merbok and Padang Serai, besides sending the name of a candidate for each parliamentary constituency to Mohd Shafie.

On Thursday, Mohd Shafie was reported as saying that Warisan is likely to contest all 25 parliamentary seats in Sabah and one seat in Labuan.

Meanwhile, when launching the Kimanis Parliamentary Warisan GE15 machinery today, Mohd Shafie announced Bongawan assemblyman Dr Daud Yusof as the party’s candidate for Kimanis parliament seat.

“We pray that we will win the election this time,“ said Mohd Shafie when speaking at the event.

Daud, 61, who is a Bongawan assemblyman for two terms and is the second candidate announced by Warisan for GE15, and yesterday Sipitang Warisan division treasurer Datuk Adnan Puteh was announced as a candidate for the Sipitang parliament seat.

Second Deputy Education Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin is the incumbent of the Kimanis parliamentary seat which he won in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election in January 2020, defeating the Warisan candidate Karim Bujang with a majority of 2,029 votes. - Bernama