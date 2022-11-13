GE15: Wee confident of retaining Ayer Hitam seat

BATU PAHAT: MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong is confident of retaining the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) after being the incumbent for four terms.

The Transport Minister, who has been Ayer Hitam MP since 2004, believes his friends and acquaintances will rally around him to help him win the seat again on Saturday (Nov 19).

He said he will fight hard to keep the seat in the hands of Barisan Nasional (BN) and will continue to ‘work’ by campaigning to convince the people that BN is the best choice for them.

“It looks like acceptance from the community here (Ayer Hitam) is very good. The response is encouraging especially from ‘acquaintances’ who have gone through hardships together.

“I believe we (BN) have the advantage as we have been with them (voters) and know their needs here,“ he told Bernama when met at the Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sale Programme (PJMKM) at a supermarket in Yong Peng, near here today.

Wee hopes this solid momentum will continue for another week, thus translating to votes on polling day on Saturday.

Wee is the sole candidate from MCA who won a parliamentary seat in GE14.

The Ayer Hitam parliamentary constituency has 61,051 voters comprising 35,208 Malay voters; 22,610 (Chinese) and 2,521 (Indians); with others making up the rest.

In GE15, Wee will be contesting against Pakatan Harapan’s Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Muhammad Syafiq A. Aziz.

With regard to PJMKM, he hopes this programme will help lessen the burden on the people as the price of essential goods sold is lower than the normal price.

“I am sure it can help the people here. It is understood that for this sale, more than 6,000 essential items such as cooking oil, sugar, flour, and many more will be sold at low prices in order to ease the burden of the people,“ added Wee. - Bernama