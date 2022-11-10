‘GE15 will be remembered by many as a spoiler for World Cup mood’

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians will remember the 15th General Election (GE15) for dampening the World Cup 2022 fever, Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu said today.

Since Parliament was dissolved yesterday, a general election is supposed to be called before Dec 9 this year.

“While discussing the general election, this is one of the sore points raised by the World Cup fans since they have all been waiting eagerly for the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world.

“And now, people have to face the call for the general election. It is not only that, the small businesses and enterprises have hoped that they would be able to pick up their businesses again after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, and now, we are faced with the general election,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Liu described that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi seems to be the defacto Prime Minister who has the final say regarding the country’s affairs.

“This general election will be remembered by many generations to come as a ‘ransom general election’,“ where the people were held at ransom by the court cluster and individuals such as Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Zahid himself.