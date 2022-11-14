GE15: Women candidates in Kelantan want to empower economy, ensure people’s welfare

KOTA BHARU: The involvement of nine women candidates in Kelantan in the 15th General Election (GE15) should not be taken lightly as they are as determined as their male counterparts to put up a fierce fight in their respective constituencies.

The women candidates are intent on winning so that they can defend the fate of the people by focusing more on developing the economy of the local community, ensuring their welfare and empowering women in various fields.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Ketereh parliamentary seat, Marzuani Ardila Ariffin said the ability of women candidates must be assessed in terms of their work ethics and commitment to defend the people.

“For me, women candidates contesting in the GE15 have their respective strengths and strategies to win the hearts of voters.

“It is not easy for us to convince the voters but we need to have a secret weapon and work hard to defend the people from all levels of society regardless of gender, age and race,“ she told Bernama recently.

Meanwhile, a fellow candidate who is contesting the Kuala Krai parliamentary seat, Norashikin Che Omar (Pejuang) said the political landscape in Kelantan was maturing and the people were open to all the changes that a woman candidate wanted to bring to the area.

“In GE14, only one woman from Kelantan became a Member of Parliament (Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff from PAS) and we may see more (of woman MPs from Kelantan) in this election if voters are confident in the ability of woman candidates.

“My mission when I win the election is to bring the voice of the people to Parliament and help them as much as I can, especially in terms of tourism and infrastructure,“ she said.

A total of 127 female candidates from various backgrounds and academic qualifications are contesting parliamentary seats in GE15 across the country, with some of them working as lawyers, and doctors and holding key positions in the party they represent.

Besides Ketereh and Kuala Krai, woman candidates are also contesting in Kubang Kerian and Jeli (BN), Kota Bharu, Pengkalan Chepa and Bachok (Pakatan Harapan), as well as Tumpat and Rantau Panjang (PAS). - Bernama