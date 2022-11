KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will defend their parliamentary seats in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman confirmed that he will be contesting in the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat while Ismail Sabri will defend his Bera seat.