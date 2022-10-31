GE15: Zahidi wants to defend Padang Besar seat

KUALA LUMPUR: Incumbent Padang Besar Member of Parliament Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin has expressed his desire to defend the seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

Zahidi, who is the Padang Besar UMNO division chief, however, said it was up to the UMNO leadership to decide based on the list of prospective candidates submitted by the divisional committee.

“I want to defend the seat but recently there were rumours that people from Kuala Lumpur are coming to contest in Padang Besar. But the UMNO divisional committee is against fielding a parachute candidate.

“I will follow what the UMNO divisional committee decides,” he said.

The Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister was speaking to reporters after a get-together with Persatuan Sahabat Penghibur Jalanan Malaysia here today.

Polling is on Nov 19, with nomination day set for Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15. – Bernama