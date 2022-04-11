GE15: Zuraida confident of retaining Ampang seat under new logo

KUALA LUMPUR: Incumbent Ampang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin is confident that she will retain the seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) despite using a new logo.

Contesting under the Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) logo, she said the constituents were familiar with her and her personality as their representative.

“The Ampang people have known me for 15 years. We are already like a family so they will not feel awkward to support me even under the new logo because they look at the personality and service of the individual (not the party),“ she said when met after the launching ceremony of PBM’s election machinery here tonight.

She said the Ampang election machinery consisted of nearly 5,000 people.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said the party would run solo in the GE15 and support the new government after the election to protect the rights of the Ampang people.

“We will support the government of the day because I want to make sure that I can defend the rights of the people of Ampang and get MP allocations so I can serve them,“ she said.

At the event, Zuraida handed over campaign items to PBM’s GE15 director for the Ampang parliamentary constituency Datuk Faridi Yaakob.

Also present were PBM Women’s chief and Sementa state assemblyman Dr Daroyah Alwi, Lembah Jaya assemblyman Haniza Mohamed Talha and PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahamda. - Bernama