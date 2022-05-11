GE5: Tok Mat in five-cornered fight, first bid at parliamentary seat

REMBAU: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is facing a five-cornered fight in his first bid for a parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

His contenders are former Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha, of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perika5tan Nasional’s (PN) Mohd Nazree Mohd Yunus, Ramly Awalludin (Pejuang) and S. Tinagaran (Parti Sosialis Malaysia).

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, the incumbent Rembau MP for three terms, has been moved to contest the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat, to give way to Mohamad, who is also the Negeri Sembilan Umno Liaison Committee chairman.

The Rantau Assemblyman, who has been with Umno for 25 years, and was Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar for four terms since 2004, is a member of the Board of Directors of the Sepang International Circuit and Khazanah Nasional Berhad.

Met by reporters after the announcement of the GE15 candidates for the Rembau parliamentary seat here today, he advised the electors to choose a candidate from a party with a proven track record.

“Make sure the government that will be established will be a strong and stable one,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jufitri, who hails from Rembau, said he was confident of bringing a surprise in the election with his experience as a youth leader.

In GE14, Khairy won the Rembau parliamentary seat with a majority of 4,364 votes. Khairy secured 36,096 votes, defeating the PKR candidate, Lt. Col. (B) Roseli Abdul Ghani (31,732 votes) and PAS candidate, Mustafa Dolah (6,028 votes).

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 as polling day for GE15, with early voting on Nov 15. - Bernama