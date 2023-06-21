GEG: MOH to study control on use of cigarettes, e-cigarettes simultaneously

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will study the proposal that the control of the use of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes be carried out simultaneously through the Generational Endgame (GEG) policy.

Its deputy minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the ministry was taking note of the views presented by all parties before the Smoking Products Control Bill for Public Health 2023 is approved for the GEG to be implemented in 2027.

“There are a few more things about (provisions in the bill) community service and reviews regarding GEG against vaping products...there are views that the bill will basically create a generation of cigarette quitters who will then move on to vaping and there are views proposing that the GEG be implemented simultaneously.

“MoH will make every effort to ensure that all views of Members of Parliament will be taken seriously. Among the things emphasised in Parliament is that the compound is too low, only around RM500 compared to the original proposal of RM5,000 and now the existing compound is RM1,000,“ he told the Dewan Negara today.

He said this in reply to Senator Datuk Lim Pay Hen’s supplementary question about the main concern as to why the bill could not be passed in the Dewan Rakyat recently and was referred to the Special Select Committee (JKPK) on Health.

On June 12, the government decided to refer the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health for further review.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the move was in accordance with Rule 54 (1) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat for the committee to make recommendations as well as further examine the GEG policy and related provisions. - Bernama