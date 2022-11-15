Gemas-JB double tracking project now 85% complete: Wee

KLUANG: The Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Tracking Project is running smoothly and is 85 per cent complete, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said today.

He said the project is expected to be fully completed in the middle of next year.

“Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is waiting for the completion of a depot in Kempas. Also, we will use the partial completion method to test the electric train service using that track,” he told reporters after inspecting KTM Kluang Station here.

The electrified double-tracking project covers 192 kilometres of tracks going through 11 stations. Once completed, trains can cover the KL Sentral-JB Sentral route in three hours and 30 minutes at a speed of 140km per hour.

In addition, Wee, who is also MCA president, said that the previous problem involving a temple here that was facing demolition because of the project had been resolved.

“We always respect the sensitivity of race and religion. On that basis, I have directed the parties concerned not to demolish any part of the temple, including its fence.

“Everyone agreed that this problem was dealt with harmoniously and did not cause any problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the statement made by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) may work together to form a government after the 15th general election (GE15), Wee said BN has never met with any leaders from PN.

“There is no issue because there was never any discussion. As BN vice-chairman, I do not know about that and am not sure where such information came from,” he said.

During a campaign at Kampung Kubang Kiat in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, yesterday, Takiyuddin expressed confidence that PN would be able to form the government by working with other parties, especially BN.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in a separate statement today, stressed that Takiyuddin was never instructed to negotiate with BN for the purpose of forming a government after GE15. - Bernama