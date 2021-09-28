Gemas-JB electrified double track project to create job opportunities for locals - MP

TAMPIN: The implementation of the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Track project will open up new employment as well as business opportunities for locals and improve their wellbeing, said Tampin Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom.

He said the project which was expected to completed in 2023, was important as it connects the north and south of the peninsula.

“When the project is completed, it will make the Gemas area an important transportation hub in southern regions of the country,” he said.

Hasan said the project would also turn Gemas, a destination with cultural heritage and historical sites, into a tourist attraction in the state.

At the same time, he said it would boost the number of tourist arrivals to Negeri Sembilan which is famous for its rich traditional culture.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob when tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday said that the Electrified Double Track Gemas to Johor Bahru which is the final stretch of the electrified double track from Padang Besar, Perlis to Johor Bahru, Johor is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Ismail Sabri said integrated rail and road networks connecting airports and ports with industrial, urban and rural areas would be enhanced to stimulate economic growth, bridge the regional development gap and improve the people’s well-being.

