Geminids meteor showers light up the night sky

PORT DICKSON: The geminids meteor showers illuminate the sky last night and give fans of astronomy a golden opportunity to see it with the naked eye.

Teluk Kemang, Port Dickson Baitul Hilal Observatory Unit Head, Muzamir Mazlan said the natural phenomenon which occurred once a year in December could be seen from 10.30 last night until this morning.

He said the natural events could be seen better this year compared to last year because there was no interference from bright moonlight and it made it easier for observatory personnel (and the public) to observe the meteors.

‘’This phenomenon occurs when earth enters the orbit in the ‘asteroid belt’ and it takes place when the position of the constellation geminids is already high and is on the horizon.

“One to three meteors are expected to appear every minute and it is said that 100 to 150 meteors can appear in an hour,“ he told reporters at the Baitul Hilal Observatory, Teluk Kemang here, last night.

He said following the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which is still in force in Port Dickson at the moment, the observatory had limited the number of public attendance to hotel guests here and it was done in a closed manner.

He said to make it easier for the public to see clearly, some street lights around the observatory were switched off.

Meanwhile, a visitor Zakinna Wati Ahmad Tarmizi, 33, and her family expressed their excitement when they saw the phenomenon tonight.

“I came from Paroi, (Seremban, near here) and thank god, I had the opportunity to witness the phenomenon that shows the power of Allah,“ she said.-Bernama